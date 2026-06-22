Is Nothing preparing to launch new ‘b’ series smartphone? Here’s what cryptic teaser means

This year, the London-based smartphone brand, Nothing, is skipping the launch of its flagship number series smartphone. But, it is reported to drop something new and exciting in the coming days.

Nothing is sharing a series of cryptic posts on X, with just a single symbol “b,” hinting towards a new product. This product will be the first to launch under the “b” suffix, and many are assuming it to be a smartphone, similar to the Phone a series. Here’s what we think the new product could be.

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Nothing “b” product launch

Nothing’s X post revealed that the company will soon be launching a new product, which will be launched under the “b” suffix. However, the company has revealed the name or the product category, making the fans curious about what it is going to reveal.

The company has shared over 3 cryptic posts, with the recent one hinting towards a smartphone-like design. In addition, a video post also reveals an animation showing “a” turning into “b”, a clue that has fuelled speculation about a possible new segment in one of Nothing's existing series.

Nothing currently offers products in different series that include the numbered series, which are positioned as the company's flagship or premium devices. It also offers "a" series of models, which are positioned in the mid-range smartphone segment, with the latest models being Nothing Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

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Now, the Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis has shared a post revealing what the "b" means. In the post, he confirmed that "The B Series builds on the success of the A Series by expanding into a new segment." He further highlighted that it gives "a clearer naming structure as the portfolio expands." Therefore, the B series will continue to be Nothing's mid-range smartphone segment.

What does (b) stand for? Nothing.



It's simply a continuation of our naming system. Numbers represent generations, while letters indicate different product segments.



The A Series has been our best-selling smartphone line, bringing the best of Nothing's design innovation… pic.twitter.com/IogIzVDZNX — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) June 22, 2026

What’s next for Nothing?

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According to tipster Yogesh Brar, CMF has reportedly delayed the launch of its CMF Phone 2 Pro model. It is also allegedly stopped working on its planned smartphone launches for this year.

The tipster also revealed that projects under the CMF brand may have been shifted to Nothing. As a result, some phones might arrive under the Nothing branding.