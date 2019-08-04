scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

ISRO releases pictures of Earth captured by Chandrayaan 2

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.

Space agency ISRO on Sunday released the first set of pictures of the earth captured by Chandrayaan 2, the country's second Moon mission launched a fortnight ago.

The pictures were captured by L 14 camera on board Chandrayaan II. The pictures show the earth in different hues.


"Earth as viewed by #Chandrayaan2 LI4 Camera on August 3, 2019 17:34 UT," the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted along with the pictures.

Also read: How Chandrayaan-2 is different from Chandrayaan-1: A comparison between ISRO's lunar missions

Also read: Incredible! Chandrayaan-2 mission cost India Rs 978 crore, Avengers film was made at Rs 2,443 crore

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos