’It cannot write Shakespeare...’: Ben Affleck on why AI can’t affect entertainment industry

Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck has weighed in on the artificial intelligence (AI) debate, asserting that while AI can streamline certain processes, it won’t replace the core of artistic creativity. Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference in New York, the Good Will Hunting star dismissed fears that AI could take over the creative jobs that define Hollywood.

“AI can write you imitative verse. It cannot write you Shakespeare,” said Affleck, who is also the CEO and co-founder of Artists Equity, a production company focused on redefining entertainment industry business models. He highlighted that essential human traits like collaboration, taste, and intuition—critical elements in the creative process—are beyond the reach of artificial intelligence.

“Having actors in a room consulting on taste is something AI won’t replicate for a meaningful period of time,” Affleck remarked, underlining that artistry requires more than mechanical precision.

While Affleck acknowledged the potential of AI to reduce labour-intensive and expensive tasks in filmmaking, he sees this as an opportunity for young creators rather than a threat to creativity. He believes AI-powered tools could lower production costs, enabling emerging filmmakers to bring their visions to life, much like he did with Good Will Hunting.

“AI can help reduce tedious processes, opening doors for new voices in cinema,” he said, noting that this could democratise filmmaking by reducing barriers to entry.

However, Affleck stressed that AI’s role remains limited to imitation rather than true innovation. He likened it to a craftsman copying someone’s furniture-making techniques without creating anything new. “Nothing new is created,” he said, drawing a clear distinction between technical skill and the artistic spark that drives creativity.

Despite his optimistic outlook for filmmakers, Affleck expressed concerns about AI’s potential impact on visual effects teams. “I wouldn’t want to be in visual effects,” he admitted, noting that advancements in AI could significantly reduce costs in that field, potentially displacing workers.

Affleck concluded by emphasising the inherent limits of AI in replicating human artistry. “Being a craftsman is knowing how to work; art is knowing when to stop. Taste will be a very difficult thing for AI to learn,” he said, underscoring that creativity is not just about technical execution but about the intuitive decisions that make art resonate.