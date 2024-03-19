‘It helps me relax: Elon Musk opens up about his video game preferences

During a candid discussion on the now cancelled Don Lemon Show, Elon Musk offered insights into his relaxation habits, including his affinity for video games. Musk revealed that he enjoys unwinding by playing games like Diablo, often with friends online.

Reflecting on his past gaming experiences, Musk shared anecdotes of his proficiency in games like Quake, dating back over two decades. "A long time ago, I was semi-pro good at Quake," he chuckled, highlighting his enduring interest in gaming.

Despite his demanding schedule, Musk finds solace in gaming sessions, describing them as a means to decompress. "It helps me relax," he admitted, emphasising the camaraderie of playing with friends across different locations.

Last year, Musk, took to live streaming on the platform to test X's game streaming capabilities, opting to play Diablo IV. Without prior announcement, he commenced a 52-minute stream on X, drawing a peak audience of thousands of viewers.

Going by the pseudonym @cyb3rgam3r420, Musk established a fresh X account, delving into a tier 69 dungeon in Diablo IV. This impromptu trial marked X's entry into the competitive domain of game streaming, challenging established platforms like Twitch.

This manoeuvre aligns with X's strategy to broaden its offerings and entice more users through premium subscriptions. In support of further game streaming on X, Musk shared a video guide by X engineering director Mark Kalman, sharing how premium subscribers could initiate live streams using Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).