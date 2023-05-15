IT worker on sick leave for 15 yrs gets paid Rs 55 lakh yearly but sues company for no salary hike

In a stunning twist of events, an IT worker who has been on sick leave for a whopping 15 years has taken legal action against tech giant IBM, claiming discrimination due to the lack of a pay rise. Ian Clifford argued that his £54,028 salary would "wither" over time due to inflation. However, an employment tribunal judge swiftly dismissed his case, saying what he was getting was 'a very substantial benefit'.

According to a report by Telegraph, Clifford's tale begins in 2000 when he started working for Lotus Development, which was later acquired by IBM. After going on sick leave in 2008, he raised a grievance in 2013, claiming that he hadn't received a pay rise or holiday pay for the past five years.

IBM, in an attempt to settle the matter, placed him on their disability plan, which guaranteed him 75 percent of his agreed earnings, amounting to £54,028 (roughly Rs 55.34 lakh) per year till the age of 65.

With a salary of £54,028 per year and the plan fixed until his retirement at 65, he stands to pocket over £1.5 million in total. However, Clifford saw it differently. He claimed that he was treated unfavorably compared to non-disabled employees who received their pay hikes, adjusting to the current rate of inflation.

Also read: Air India to sport new look as part of rebranding; to announce new compensation packages for pilots, cabin crew

Clifford maintained the opinion that if the pay is not adjusted for inflation, the value of his salary will 'wither' away.

Hearing the case was Judge Paul Housego. In his verdict, he stated that the disability plan was designed to provide security for employees unable to work. Judge Housego emphasized that it was not discrimination for the plan to not be "even more generous," considering its exclusive availability to disabled individuals.

He even highlighted the substantial benefit of over £50,000 a year, stating that even if its value halved over 30 years, it remained a significant sum.

Also read: Assets worth crores found in raid on MP Engineer with Rs 30,000 salary

Also Watch: What top mutual funds bought, sold in April: Pharma, realty, and more