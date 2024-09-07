itel A50 review: A budget-friendly smartphone with basic essentials

The itel A50 is a budget-friendly smartphone aimed at first-time smartphone users and those seeking a basic device for essential tasks. Priced under Rs 7,000, the A50 offers a large display, a decent battery, and a clean software experience. However, compromises are inevitable at this price point, particularly in performance and camera capabilities.

Design and Display: Simple and Functional

The itel A50 features a straightforward design with an iPhone-inspired camera island housing dual rear cameras. While the plastic frame feels a bit flimsy, the phone is slim and lightweight, making it easy to hold and carry.

The 6.56-inch IPS LCD display is a highlight, offering vibrant colours and sharp details. The 480 nits peak brightness is sufficient for indoor use, but visibility suffers in direct sunlight. The waterdrop-style notch houses the front-facing camera.

Camera: Basic Image Capture

The A50 sports an 8MP primary camera with AI enhancements and a 5MP front-facing camera. Image quality is average, typical for a smartphone in this price range. Daylight photos are usable for social media, but night-time shots lack detail and suffer from noise. The screen flash helps illuminate selfies in low-light conditions.

Performance: Adequate for Basic Tasks

The Unisoc T603 processor, paired with the Mali G57 MP1 GPU, handles everyday apps adequately. However, multitasking and demanding apps can result in lag and slowdowns. The A50 can run low-end games, but don't expect a smooth gaming experience.

Software: Clean and User-Friendly

The itel A50 runs on Android 14 (Go Edition), which is optimised for entry-level devices. The user interface is clean and intuitive, with minimal bloatware. Most pre-installed apps can be uninstalled, providing a clutter-free experience.

Battery: Long-Lasting and Reliable

The 5,000 mAh battery delivers excellent battery life, easily lasting a full day with moderate use. However, the 10W charging support is slow, taking around three hours to fully charge the device.

Verdict: A Decent Option for Basic Needs

The itel A50 is a suitable option for those seeking an affordable smartphone for essential tasks like calling, texting, browsing, and light social media use. Its large display, long battery life, and clean software make it an attractive choice for first-time smartphone users. However, compromises in performance, camera quality, and charging speed are unavoidable at this price point.