Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds with up to 28 hours of battery life launched in India: See price and features

Jabra has introduced a new generation of its popular wireless earbuds called Jabra Elite 4. The highlights of the earbuds include up to 28 hours of battery life, an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These earbuds are an upgrade from Jabra Elite 3 which was launched in India in 2021 at a price of Rs 5,999.

Jabra Elite 4 price, availability

Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds are launched in India at Rs 9,999. In terms of colours, the earbuds are available in Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige colour variants.

The newly launched Jabra earbuds are now available for purchase across Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance and Jabra-authorised resellers.

Jabra Elite 4 earbuds specifications, features

Jabra Elite 4 TWS earbuds come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature, unlike its predecessor Jabra Elite 3. They have 6mm speakers and support Qualcomm aptX audio technology. The earbuds have an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance.

They also allow users to stay connected with two devices simultaneously as they come with Easy Pair and Swift Pair features. Since the earbuds support Bluetooth Multipoint, users can easily switch between calls and apps.

As per the company, “For those seeking tailored listening experiences, the Jabra music equalizer and intuitive Sound+ app let users customize the sound to suit their individual tastes.”

In terms of battery, the earbuds offer up to 22 hours of battery with ANC and 28 hours of battery without ANC. The charging case offers 5.5 hours. The company claims that Jabra Elite 4 earbuds can offer one hour of playback with only 10 minutes of charging.

As per an official statement by Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager – India & SAARC at Jabra, “With the evolving world, the needs and expectations of contemporary earbud users have expanded, and they seek technology that delivers a holistic experience fulfilling their work as well as play needs without giving up on the key aspects. The latest Jabra Elite 4 keep up with these needs, enabling users to truly focus, connect, and make calls without interruptions.”

