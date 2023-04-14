scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Apple Delhi vs Apple Mumbai: Saket store is half in size but charges same rent

Feedback

Apple Delhi vs Apple Mumbai: Saket store is half in size but charges same rent

With almost the same rent, Apple Saket measures 8,417.83 sqft while Apple BKC is sprawling across 20,000 sqft

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Apple Saket will open on April 20 at 10 am IST. Apple Saket will open on April 20 at 10 am IST.

Apple’s newly announced Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores are set to open on April 18 and April 20 respectively. Interestingly, the rent of the two Apple stores is almost the same. However, the Delhi store is much smaller in size than the Mumbai one.

Apple Saket rent agreement leaked online 

According to documents shared by CRE Matrix, Apple Saket measures 8,417.83 sqft while Apple BKC is sprawling across 20,000 sqft. The Delhi store is located on the first floor of the Select City mall. The 10-year agreement was signed between Apple India and Select Infra on July 18, 2022. The tech company has an option to renew the lease for another 5 years, given that a notice of six months is served, reported Moneycontrol.

Also Read: What caused the delay in the launch of Apple Store in India?

Apple is paying 40 lakh per month for the Delhi store while in Mumbai, it must pay 42 lakh per month for more than double the area. As per the report, Gagan Randev, executive director (capital markets) at India Sotheby’s International Realty revealed that the company has agreed to a 5-year lock-in period and a 15 per cent hike in rent every three years.

The report further reveals that Apple has paid a security amount of Rs 1.19 crore which is almost the rent of three months. In addition to the rent, Apple has to pay monthly charges for common area maintenance and mall management which is Rs 85 per sqft per month.

Also Watch: Best Apple stores in the world: Will Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple BKC in Mumbai crack this list?

Apple BKC rent agreement terms 

As for Apple BKC, the agreement reveals that 22 'competing brands' including Amazon, Facebook, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Twitter, Bose, Dell, Devialet, Foxconn, Garmin, Hitachi, HP, HTC, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Nest, Panasonic and Toshiba are not allowed to open stores of display ads near the store.

For the inauguration of the two stores, Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to pay a visit to India during which he might also meet PM Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Apple BKC Store: Google, Amazon, and 20 other brands can't, open outlets, post ads near Apple store in Mumbai; here's why

Also Read: Amazon Layoffs: CEO Andy Jassy opens up about 27,000 job cuts, AI and more

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Apr 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement