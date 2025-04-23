Japan tops global list of stock-obsessed nations; Nvidia, Tesla dominate Google searches

A global report by BestBrokers has ranked Japan as the most stock-obsessed country in 2025, based on per capita Google searches for terms like “buy stocks,” “sell stocks,” and “invest in stocks.” The analysis, which reviewed data across 46 of the world’s largest economies, found that Japanese users generated 4,132 stock-related searches per million people each month, significantly ahead of other nations.

Advertisement

The United States came in second with a staggering 1.23 million stock-related queries per month, translating to 3,624 per million residents. Singapore, Canada, and Germany rounded out the top five in terms of relative interest.

The surge in global investing curiosity comes amid market volatility and the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude, which have made financial knowledge more accessible, albeit with risks of misinformation. “While the accessibility of tools has grown, so has the need for caution,” the report notes.

Globally, the most searched stock-related questions include:

• “How to invest in stocks?” (64,000 monthly searches)

• “How to buy stocks?” (26,000)

• “What are stocks?” (19,000)

When it comes to specific companies, tech and AI stocks are leading the charts. Nvidia is the most Googled company stock with 12 million global monthly searches, followed by Tesla (7.6 million), and Adobe (3.3 million). GameStop, AMD, and Meta also rank high on the list.

Advertisement

Interestingly, while “buy stocks” and “invest in stocks” queries dominate most regions, significantly fewer people ask about selling stocks. Japan again led this category, with 400 monthly searches per million people for “sell stocks”-related queries, often targeting specific companies like Tokyo Electric Power and Japan Post Insurance.

Notable Trends by Country

• Japan: Most searched companies include Nissan, Nintendo, and McDonald’s.

• USA: Dominated by Nvidia, Tesla, and broader queries about taxes and investment strategy.

• Singapore: Users are keen on understanding market trends, with top queries like “Why is Nvidia stock down today?”

• Germany and Austria: Volkswagen shares top search rankings.

• Spain and Colombia: Specific interest in selling Santander and Ecopetrol stocks.

While emerging economies like India and Brazil didn’t make the list due to lower per capita search volume, countries like Denmark and Sweden ranked high despite smaller GDPs, showing how financial literacy and disposable income influence market participation.