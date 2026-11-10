Taiwan's 'Jensanity' shaken by Jensen Huang scandal: Nvidia loses $260 billion, CEO $7.4 billion

Taiwanese media call the phenomenon "Jensanity", reflecting the extraordinary popularity of the man who helped transform Nvidia into a global artificial intelligence powerhouse.

However, revelations about his relationship with Alice Huang, a technology executive suspected by US intelligence of gathering information for China, have triggered shock across the island.

Why is Taiwan shocked by Jensen Huang's scandal?

Reuters reported that shopkeepers, restaurant owners and ordinary Taiwanese who admire Huang have struggled to reconcile the allegations with his public image.

"I thought it must be a lie, or fake news," Hsiao Kui-yu, 68, whose dried-fruit shop Huang frequently visits in Taipei's Siping market, told Reuters.

"We think of him as such a good boss, who takes such good care of people. How could something like this happen? Is it possible? I'm very suspicious," she added.

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Huang's barber, Ray Wang, who has known him since 2017, expressed similar sympathy.

"Every day I pray for Mr. Huang, hoping he gets through this difficult time," Wang told Reuters.

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Why does the controversy matter beyond Nvidia?

Huang's influence extends deep into Taiwan's semiconductor industry, particularly through Nvidia's relationship with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which manufactures its advanced AI chips.

The allegations are especially sensitive because Taiwan faces persistent security concerns involving China, which claims sovereignty over the self-governed island.

Taiwan's Deputy Foreign Minister Chen Ming-chi declined to comment on the espionage allegations.

"I have no evidence, nor do I have the authority to investigate," he told reporters.

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Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation, although it has said there is no reason to believe company secrets or national security were compromised.

The allegations involving Alice Huang remain unproven.

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Nvidia loses $260 billion, Huang's fortune drops $7.4 billion

The financial fallout has been substantial.

According to Forbes, Huang's net worth fell from $162.2 billion to approximately $154.7 billion during Monday's trading, a decline of around $7.4 billion.

He slipped from eighth to tenth position among the world's richest individuals, falling below Warren Buffett and Larry Ellison.

Nvidia shares declined approximately 5.5% by 1:30 pm EST, reducing the company's market capitalisation from $4.5 trillion to $4.24 trillion.

That represents roughly $260 billion in shareholder value erased, compared with Huang's $7.4 billion personal wealth decline. Both figures reflect market valuations rather than realised cash losses.

Can Huang regain public trust?

Despite the controversy, some Taiwanese remain supportive.

"We can't judge a person by just one thing," academic Liu I-li told Reuters.

For Huang, the challenge now extends beyond restoring his reputation. With Nvidia central to Taiwan's chipmaking ecosystem and America's AI ambitions, the investigation's findings could influence confidence in one of the technology industry's most powerful leaders.

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