Jio launches new international calling packs for prepaid and postpaid users starting at Rs 39

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new range of country-specific international calling packs for its prepaid and postpaid customers, starting at just Rs 39. Available since October 10, 2024, these new packs provide Jio users with cost-effective ways to stay connected with family and friends abroad. Designed for users needing voice-only services, the packs offer calling minutes but exclude any data or internet benefits.

The most affordable pack, priced at Rs 39, allows for 30 minutes of calling to the USA and Canada. For travellers needing to call countries in the Middle East, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, and Bahrain, Jio offers a Rs 99 pack with 10 minutes of calling. Similarly, customers can select a Rs 59 pack for 15 minutes of calling to popular destinations in Asia, including Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.

Here’s a full list of Jio’s new international calling packs, tailored to specific regions:

MRP (Rs) Countries Benefits (Minutes) 39 USA, Canada 30 49 Bangladesh 20 59 Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong 15 69 Australia, New Zealand 15 79 UK, Germany, France, Spain 10 89 China, Bhutan, Japan 15 99 UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Kuwait, Bahrain 10

These packs reflect Jio’s continued commitment to offering flexible, budget-friendly options that meet the needs of travellers and those with loved ones overseas. While these plans are tailored for international voice calls, customers should note that they do not include any mobile data, making them a straightforward solution for voice communication only.