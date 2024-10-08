Jio unveils Diwali Dhamaka offers: See special broadband plans and perks for festive season

Reliance Jio Fiber has consistently transformed the market by offering affordable high-speed internet, unlimited calling, and free OTT subscriptions. As it expands its reach to rural regions, Jio Fiber is set to brighten up this Diwali with its Diwali Dhamaka offers, delivering new plans and exciting benefits for its users.

These festive offers, focusing on new broadband users, follow similar promotions recently introduced for Jio AirFiber users. This time, Jio Fiber customers can enjoy the same incredible deals, offering enhanced connectivity and entertainment options.

Jio Fiber’s Diwali Dhamaka Plans

For this festive season, Jio Fiber is rolling out special three-month plans for postpaid users, departing from its usual six or twelve-month service options. Here’s a breakdown of the new Diwali Dhamaka offers:

- 30Mbps Plan: Priced at ₹2,222, this plan provides three months of unlimited data, free voice calls, and access to 800 TV channels. Additionally, users will receive 100GB of extra data for ₹101, valid for 90 days. OTT subscriptions to platforms like Disney+ Hotstar, Jio Cinema, and Sony Liv are included as well.

- 100Mbps Plans: Jio offers two options at this speed:

- ₹3,333 Plan: This package includes three months of service with an extra 150GB of data.

- ₹4,444 Plan: With three months of validity, this plan provides 200GB of additional data, along with unlimited calls and OTT access, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment.

Reliance Jio Unlimited Mobile Plans

In addition to broadband offers, Jio has introduced two unlimited mobile plans for its customers, providing robust data packages and added services:

₹749 Plan: Targeted at data-hungry users, this plan offers 2GB of daily data, valid for 72 days. Users also get 100 free SMS daily, making it an ideal option for heavy internet users.

₹999 Plan: This comprehensive plan provides 2GB of data per day for 98 days, alongside unlimited calling and daily SMS. It includes access to Jio’s suite of apps, such as JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema, with the added benefit of 5G connectivity for a seamless, high-speed experience.