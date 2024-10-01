Jio upgrades Rs 1,029 prepaid plan with 84 days of Amazon Prime Lite; see details

Reliance Jio has quietly updated its Rs. 1,029 prepaid plan, replacing the 56-day Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription with a more generous 84-day subscription to Amazon Prime Lite. The change, reflected on Jio's official website, has not been formally announced by the company.

Jio's entertainment plans offer a bundle of OTT (over-the-top) services, including JioTV Premium, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. The switch to Amazon Prime Lite provides users with more value, as it offers several benefits over the previous Prime Video Mobile Edition.

Comparing Prime Lite and Prime Video Mobile Edition

Amazon Prime Lite: Allows streaming on two devices (TV or mobile) in HD (720p), includes free one-day delivery, and is available directly from Amazon.

Prime Video Mobile Edition: Limited to a single mobile device, offers standard definition streaming, and is available in select countries through partners and directly from Amazon in India.

Rs 1,029 Plan Benefits

Validity: 84 days

Data: 2GB per day (168GB total)

Unlimited 5G: For eligible users in areas with Jio 5G coverage.

Voice Calls: Unlimited

SMS: 100 messages per day

OTT Benefits: 84 days of Amazon Prime Lite, along with other Jio entertainment apps.

Airtel's Competing Offer

Airtel offers a similar plan with a full 84-day Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 838. However, this plan provides 3GB of daily data (252GB total) but only has a 56-day validity period.