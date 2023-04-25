JioCinema Premium subscription plans leaked with packs priced as low as Rs 2

JioCinema is a popular streaming service, primarily because it is still free of cost to Jio users. You need to create an account to start consuming content on the platform. However, that may change soon. A Redditor spotted three subscription plans on the streaming service's development website. This strongly indicates that Reliance Jio may be planning to introduce its subscription service soon.

The Redditor shared a picture of the website showing three plans, which include a daily, quarterly, and annual plan. Surprisingly, the daily plan has been pegged at just Rs 2 which could be a promotional offer. According to the leaked image, the company has listed Rs 29 as the standard pricing for the daily JioCinema Plan.

If you go by the promotional offer on the leaked image, the quarterly plan has been priced at Rs 99 which is also much lesser when compared to the listed price of Rs 299.

The third plan listed in the image is an annual subscription to JioCinema Premium. According to the list, this plan will cost Rs 599 and the original listed price is Rs 1,199. In this tier the viewer can use the same account on four different devices when compared to just two devices on the daily and quarterly plans. Another benefit of this annual plan is that it is ad-free, according to the leaked image.

Currently, the popular streaming platform offers free content to Jio users. The Reddit leak looks promising but there is no official confirmation from the company and even if the plan in under development, it is possible that Jio defers it to a much later stage or completely bin it.

JioCinema could launch the new plans soon after the Tata IPL 2023. Additionally, the platform plans to expand its content library by adding over 100 films and TV series. The expansion of content makes the idea of subscription service a much more likely scenario.