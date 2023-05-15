JioCinema Premium Vs Netflix Vs Amazon Prime Video Vs Disney+ Hotstar: Price, benefits, content compared

JioCinema has released its annual Premium plan in India at a price of Rs 999. The OTT player already has managed to get thousands of users by taking on the IPL 2023 streaming rights. Now, JioCinema Premium plan will compete against the likes of big sharks in the market like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

JioCinema Premium Vs Netflix Vs Amazon Prime Video Vs Disney+ Hotstar

Here’s a detailed comparison of the three major OTT platforms in India.

JioCinema Premium Vs Netflix Vs Amazon Prime Video Vs Disney+ Hotstar: Price

JioCinema Premium offers one annual plan that is priced at Rs 999 for 12 months.

Netflix does not offer any annual subscription plan. Its mobile monthly plan is priced at Rs 149, the Basic monthly plan is priced at Rs 199, the Standard monthly plan will cost you Rs 499 and the Premium monthly plan will cost you RS 649.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium is available at Rs 1,499 per year and Super Plan (ad-supported) is priced at Rs 899 for 12 months.

Lastly Amazon Prime Video offers monthly subscription plan at Rs 299 while the annual plan is priced at Rs 1,499.

JioCinema Premium Vs Netflix Vs Amazon Prime Video Vs Disney+ Hotstar: Benefits

JioCinema Premium plan will allow users to stream content across all devices including smartphones, tablet, TV and more. Users can stream content on 4 devices simultaneously. It will offer up to 4K resolution.

Netflix offers different plans in India. The mobile-only plan is accessible on smartphones only that too one screen at a time. The Basic plan allows users to stream across all devices but that too one device at a time. These plans offer content in HD resolution. The Premium plan lets users to stream on 4 devices simultaneously in up to 4K resolution.

Amazon Prime Video annual plan that costs Rs 1,499 per year allows users to stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously in up to 4K resolution. The other Rs 599 plan offers SD resolution.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan lets users stream on 4 devices simultaneously in up to 4K resolution. The other Rs 899 plan offers 1080p resolution and allows streaming on 2 devices simultaneously.

JioCinema Premium Vs Netflix Vs Amazon Prime Video Vs Disney+ Hotstar: Content wars

JioCinema Premium has gained viewership in India majorly because of the ongoing IPL 2023 free live streaming. It now offers HBO Originals like Game of Thrones, The Last of Us, House of Dragon along with content from Warner Bros Studio including Harry Potter series, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Batman Vs Superman, and Justice League.

After the removal of HBO Originals and IPL live streaming, Disney+ Hotstar’s USP is Marvel films and series. You can watch all the Marvel series including WandaVision, Loki, Moon Knight, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and more movies like Thor Ragnarok, Avenger Endgame and more on Disney+ Hostar.

Netflix has tonnes of original content, docuseries, Stand-up comedy shows and reality shows. Some of the top films and series available exclusively on Netflix include Money Heist, The Stranger Things, Wednesday, Don’t Look Up, She, Dahmer and more.

Amazon Prime Video offers a huge variety of original content including The Family Man, Made in Heaven, Farzi, Citadel and so on. In addition to this, when you buy an Amazon Prime membership, you also get access to Amazon Music, Kindle and other Prime benefits like early access to sale on Amazon, free shipping and so on.

