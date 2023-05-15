Oppo F23 with 64MP camera, 120Hz display launched in India; check price, specs, more

Oppo has launched its new mid-range smartphone in India called Oppo F23. The highlights of the smartphone include Qualcomm Kyro 660 chipset, Android 13-based ColorOS custom skin and a 50MP triple rear camera setup

Oppo F23 price, sale offers

Oppo F23 is launched in one storage variant that offers 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is priced at Rs 24,999 in India. In terms of colours, it is available in Bold Gold and Cool Black colour variants.

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India website and offline Oppo stores starting May 18 at 12 am.

As for the bank offers, buyers will get 10 per cent instant discount on Kotak Mahindra, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Oppo F23 specifications

Oppo F23 features a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 2400 X 1080 pixels resolution. It comes with 680 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Qualcomm Kryo 660 chipset and offers 8GB RAM which can be expanded up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 13 OS with ColorOS 13.1 out of the box.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, Oppo F23 comes with a 32MP front facing camera.

As for the battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh unit that supports 67W fast charging. It comes with a Type-C port for charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in just 18 minutes. It will take 44 minutes to charge fully, revealed the company.

