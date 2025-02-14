Reliance-Disney’s joint venture may soon launch new OTT platform ‘JioHotstar’

A new era of digital entertainment in India could be just around the corner as JioHotstar, the speculated streaming platform emerging from the Reliance-Disney Star joint venture, is reportedly set for launch soon. The excitement was fuelled by a cryptic teaser video posted on social media by JioStar, which hinted at a significant development in the OTT space.

The upcoming platform is expected to merge JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, consolidating their massive content libraries into a single, powerful streaming service. Adding to the speculation, several users have reported that JioCinema has started cancelling their subscription autopay mandates, further reinforcing the belief that the launch could be imminent.

On Wednesday, the official JioStar handle reportedly posted a teaser on X (formerly Twitter), which was later deleted. However, technology publication Smartprix managed to take screenshots before the post was removed.

The teaser video contained two intriguing phrases: “A new era begins!” and “Stay tuned.” Accompanying the video, the post reportedly read: “What happens when two worlds of entertainment merge in the universe?”

Though no explicit details were shared, the teaser is widely believed to be teasing the launch of the merged streaming platform combining Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. Fans have already begun referring to the speculated platform as ‘JioHotstar’, though no official name has been confirmed by Reliance or Disney.

Adding fuel to the fire, multiple JioCinema subscribers have noticed their autopay subscription mandates being cancelled. This suggests that the platform may not be looking to onboard new subscribers ahead of the launch of the new streaming service.

However, other users have reported that they were still able to purchase new monthly subscriptions, indicating that the transition is still underway.

Reliance Industries Limited and Walt Disney’s India business completed their highly anticipated merger in November 2024, leading to the formation of a joint venture (JV) between Viacom18 Media Private Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, and The Walt Disney Company.

The JV received regulatory approvals from bodies including:

• The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai

• The Competition Commission of India (CCI)

The newly formed media entity, led by Nita Ambani, now controls an extensive content portfolio, including:

- 100+ television channels (including Star and Colors)

- 30,000+ hours of content annually

- Merged digital platforms of JioCinema & Hotstar

If JioHotstar (or whatever the final name may be) does launch soon, Indian consumers could expect:

- A vast content library with Disney, Star, Viacom18, and JioCinema programming

- Major sporting events including IPL, ICC tournaments, and international football leagues

- Exclusive original content across multiple languages

- A competitive pricing model to rival Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

While there is no official launch date, the latest developments suggest that an announcement is imminent. The Jio Star website has already gone live, hinting at major changes in the Indian OTT landscape.

With its extensive content offerings and deep pockets, the Reliance-Disney venture is poised to challenge existing streaming leaders like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV.