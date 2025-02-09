Unlimited 5G with OTT: Jio’s latest plans cater to all data needs. Check prices, validity and more 

Unlimited 5G data is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity in today’s hyper-connected world. With digital consumption hitting record highs, India’s telecom giants are stepping up to meet this demand. Among them, Reliance Jio is rolling out a wide array of truly unlimited 5G plans, targeting diverse user needs — from data-hungry gamers to binge-watchers and professionals. These plans offer not just high-speed data but also bundled OTT subscriptions, making them a comprehensive solution for modern digital lifestyles.

Jio has designed its truly unlimited 5G plans to suit different consumer preferences, categorized into annual, medium-term, and short-term options. Each plan offers daily high-speed data along with access to multiple OTT platforms, ensuring entertainment and productivity on the go.

Annual Plans (365 Days Validity)

Rs 3,999 Plan – A top-tier yearly pack offering 2.5GB of data per day for 365 days. The plan includes access to FanCode and three OTT platforms, making it ideal for professionals and heavy internet users.

Rs 3,599 Plan – This budget-friendly alternative provides the same 2.5GB/day for 365 days, bundled with two OTT subscriptions.

Rs 2,025 Plan – Designed for mid-term use, this plan offers 2.5GB/day for 200 days with access to three OTT platforms.

3-Month Plans (84 Days Validity)

Rs 1,799 Plan – With 3GB/day for 84 days, this plan offers a Netflix subscription and access to additional OTT platforms, making it perfect for binge-watchers.

Rs 1,299 Plan – This plan includes 2GB/day for 84 days with a Netflix subscription, ideal for moderate users.

Rs 1,199 Plan – Gamers and streamers can opt for this plan, which provides 3GB/day for 84 days with three OTT subscriptions.

Rs 1,049 Plan – SonyLIV and Zee5 fans will appreciate this 2GB/day plan for 84 days, which includes three additional OTT subscriptions.

Rs 949 Plan – Users can enjoy 2GB/day for 84 days along with Disney+ Hotstar and three more OTT platforms.

Short-Term Plans (28–98 Days Validity)