JioPhone 2 goes on sale at 12pm today; all you need to know

The second-generation smart feature phone from Reliance Jio will go on sale at 12:00pm today. The phone was launched back in July, 2018 and has been made available multiple times before via flash sales. The 2nd generation JioPhone will go on sale via the company's online store at Jio.com. The price of the device is Rs 2,999. The cost of first generation JioPhone was Rs 1,499.

The JioPhone 2 offers horizontal viewing experience and has added support for the QWERTY keyboard. The support was added after the company found that most owners wanted a proper typing pad and the standard one that came with first generation JioPhone wasn't enough. Not much has changed inside the phone and most of it has remained the same.

Other major features

JioPhone 2 comes with a 4-way navigation key. In terms of connectivity, the device will feature LTE Band 3,3,40, 2G Band- 900/1800 4G. The device is capable of conducting LTE Cat4. The JioPhone 2 is also capable of using VoLTE and VoWiFi for calling over the internet. The device can take dual SIMs (nano).

Screen, RAM and battery

The screen is 2.4-inch QVGA display. It comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. A 2000mAh battery powers the new JioPhone 2. The phone can also house an SD card up with memory up to 128GB.

Camera and OS

For optics, JioPhone 2 will come with a 2 Megapixel primary camera and a 0.3MP VGA camera on the front for sefies. The phone uses KaiOS as the operating system. The feature phone will also be capable of functionalities of FM, Wi-Fi, GPS and even NFC.

Where to buy

The device can be purchased on Jio's official website and even authorised retailers. The company claims the device should ideally reach the buyers within five to business days or the buyer can pick it up themselves from the retailer. The JioPhone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes with QWERTY keypad, giving it a Blackberry-like look. The device can be recharged using the same plans that are available with the first generation JioPhone,

