scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'Karma has a way of biting back': Spam calls remind Zerodha's Nithin Kamath of days as call centre worker

Feedback

'Karma has a way of biting back': Spam calls remind Zerodha's Nithin Kamath of days as call centre worker

Kamath was barely 17 when he began stock trading in the late 1990s with a few thousand rupees, supporting it with side gigs such as call centre jobs to standing at a stall to earn ₹200 a day.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nithin Kamath during his days as call centre employee Nithin Kamath during his days as call centre employee

Pesky telemarketers remind Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath of his days at a call centre where he used to make unsolicited calls to people in the US.

Kamath in a post on X was talking about how his phone had become unusable due to telemarketing. "It is always on silent. Guess what goes around comes around. I spent four years at a call center, making unsolicited calls to people in the US. I guess Karma has a way of biting back".

Related Articles

Kamath was barely 17 when he began stock trading in the late 1990s with a few thousand rupees, supporting it with multiple side gigs such as call centre jobs to standing at a stall to earn ₹200 a day. But the dotcom bust of 2000s forced him to make outbound calls sitting in a 24/7 call centre. 

He then honed his trading skills with stints as a sub-broker, which led to Kamath Associates, a firm he ran with his brother Nikhil that managed money for others. In 2010, they launched Zerodha. 


According to a survey by LocalCircles, 6 out of 10 Indians get three or more telemarketing calls every day, with individuals selling financial services and real estate being top offenders. The survey claimed while 30% of the respondents get 1-2 spam calls on an average every day, 36% of those surveyed mentioned that they got 3-5 spam calls minimum almost daily, 21% of respondents said 6-10 spam calls, and 3% indicated over 10 unwanted calls. 

However, 4% of the respondents gave no clear response while 6% shared that they are fortunate not to “get any such phone calls”. The Centre had in February set up a committee to formulate guidelines to address the issue of pesky, promotional or unsolicited commercial calls received by consumers. The Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) has constituted a committee in this regard.  Telemarketers from various sectors have been advised to get 140 number series prefixed to their phone numbers so as help consumers to control what kind of calls or texts they want to receive. 
 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 04, 2024, 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement