Komaki launches new electric scooter MG PRO at Rs 59,999; check all details

Komaki Electric Vehicle has unveiled the MG PRO Lithium series, an economical electric scooter priced at Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom). The launch took place on 26th November 2024 as part of Komaki's 'Har Ghar Komaki' initiative, targeting the everyday transport needs of Indian families.

The MG PRO is equipped with a 2.2 kW and 2.7 kW LiFePO4 battery, providing a range of up to 150 km per charge. It is classified under Komaki's high-speed segment and includes an auto-repair feature for minor issues. The scooter's design is family-friendly, focusing on convenience and practicality.

Komaki offers a 3-year or 30,000 km warranty on the motor, battery, and controller, along with a 1-year warranty for the charger. The model uses lithium ferro phosphate battery technology, praised for its safety and reliability, and features app-based battery health monitoring.

Gunjan Malhotra, co-founder of Komaki, described the MG PRO as a practical and eco-friendly option for families, stressing its affordability, reliability, and performance. She reiterated the company's dedication to advancing sustainable electric mobility.

Malhotra said, "We're excited to introduce the MG PRO Lithium series as the perfect family scooter. It's not just an EV; it's a smart choice for families looking to contribute to a greener tomorrow while enjoying an economical, reliable, and high-performance ride. With this new launch, Komaki continues to champion electric mobility for Indian families, bringing innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions to everyday travel.”

