Lava Blaze Pro 5G launched in India with 50MP camera at Rs 12,499; check all details

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched a new 5G smartphone Blaze Pro 5G priced under Rs 15,000. Then new smartphone will compete with the likes of the Redmi 12 5G and Poco M6 Pro, Realme Narzo 60X as well as Vivo T2X. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Pricing and availability

The new Lava Blaze Pro 5G is priced at Rs 12,499 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device will be available from October 3 on Lava's India website, Amazon India e-commerce store as well as the offline stores. Similar to other Lava phones, this will device will also get ‘free service at home’.

Chipset: The Lava Blaze 5G Pro uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM. Users can expand the RAM by another 8GB using virtual RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

Display: The Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes with a 17.22 cm (6.78-inch) FHD+ display with a punch hole design and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Battery: Blaze Pro 5G comes with 5000mAh battery along Type C port. The phone offers 33W fast charging.

Camera: The phone comes with a dual camera setup. It uses a 50MP primary camera. The front-facing camera is an 8MP unit. It comes with various shooting modes, including Film, Slow Motion, Timelapse, UHD, Gif, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Pro, Panorama, Filters, and Intelligent Scanning. Plus, record incredible 2K videos with electronic image stabilization (EIS support).

Design: Lava claims the Blaze Pro 5G comes with a colour changing back panel and it is available in two colourways.

Security: The Lava Blaze Pro 5G also comes with a few security features like Face Unlock and a side finger sensor.

Software: The Blaze Pro 5G comes with Android 13 out of the box. The company claims that the phone is devoid of any bloatware or ads. Additionally, it offers anonymous auto call recording for added privacy.

Also read: Lava Blaze 2 launched in India with 13MP dual rear camera; check price, specs, other features

Also read: New Lava Blaze 5G variant launched with more RAM and storage, see price and specs