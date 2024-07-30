Lava Blaze X review: A stylish, affordable AMOLED contender

Lava is making a name for itself in the budget smartphone arena, delivering devices that punch above their weight in terms of design and features. The Lava Blaze X is the latest example, boasting a stunning curved AMOLED display, a sleek design, and a clean, stock Android-like interface. But with fierce competition in the ₹15,000 price range, can the Blaze X truly stand out?

Design and Display: Where the Blaze X Shines Brightest

The Lava Blaze X is a head-turner. Its minimalist design, with a matte finish rear panel and gracefully curved edges, feels both comfortable and premium in hand. The massive circular camera module adds a touch of visual flair.

But the real star of the show is the 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display. With its FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of peak brightness, the Blaze X delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and smooth scrolling, even under direct sunlight.

Camera Performance: Adequate, But Not a Standout

The Blaze X's dual rear camera setup, featuring a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, performs capably in daylight conditions, producing images with decent detail and slightly punchy colours. However, low-light photography is a noticeable weakness, with images often lacking sharpness and detail.

Compared to rivals like the Redmi 13 5G and CMF Phone 1, the Blaze X's cameras fall short in terms of overall image quality, dynamic range, and low-light performance.

Performance and Software: Smooth Sailing for Everyday Tasks

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, the Blaze X handles everyday tasks with ease. While capable of running demanding games, you'll need to dial down the graphics settings for a smooth experience. In the performance department, the Blaze X falls in line with expectations for its price point but doesn't outshine its competitors.

The stock Android 14 experience is a highlight, offering a clean and bloatware-free interface. However, the lack of advanced multitasking features and limited software support (one OS upgrade and two years of security updates) are drawbacks.

Battery Life: Reliable, But Not Exceptional

The 5,000mAh battery delivers dependable day-long battery life. Our testing yielded around 11.5 hours of screen-on time, which is slightly below average for this segment. The 33W fast charging replenishes the battery in approximately 90 minutes, which is acceptable but not the fastest in its class.

The Verdict: Style and Substance, But Competition is Fierce

The Lava Blaze X, starting at Rs 14,999, is a stylish and capable contender in the crowded budget smartphone market. Its gorgeous AMOLED display, sleek design, and clean Android experience are compelling selling points. However, its average camera performance, limited software support, and stiff competition from rivals like the Redmi 13 5G and CMF Phone 1, which offer more well-rounded packages, make it a tougher sell.

If you prioritise a beautiful display and a premium-feeling design, the Lava Blaze X is worth considering. But if camera quality, performance, and software support are higher on your list, you might find better value elsewhere in this competitive price segment.