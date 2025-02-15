Prowatch X smartwatch by Lava launched in India with advanced fitness tracking; see price and fetaures

Prowatch, the smartwatch brand from Lava, has launched the Prowatch X, a feature-packed wearable designed for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users. Priced at ₹4,499, the smartwatch brings health monitoring and navigation tools to the budget segment.

The Prowatch X boasts a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and comes equipped with VO₂ Max measurement, Body Energy Monitoring, and Heart Rate Variability (HRV) tracking. The smartwatch will be available in three strap options—Silicone, Nylon, and Metal—paired with a sleek Cosmic Grey core.

Pre-orders are open from February 15 to February 18, 2025, with an exclusive ₹1,000 flat discount on all bank cards. Official sales begin on February 21, 2025, exclusively on Flipkart.

Prowatch X sets a new benchmark in fitness tracking, integrating segment-first features:

• VO₂ Max Measurement for monitoring oxygen intake during workouts.

• Body Energy Monitoring that analyzes HRV, stress, sleep, and activity levels to estimate energy reserves.

• Heart Rate Variability (HRV) Tracking for real-time cardiovascular health insights.

• Post-Workout Recovery Analysis, suggesting rest periods based on exercise intensity.

• Intelligent Exercise Recognition (IER) for auto-detection of activities.

• 110+ Sports Modes and six structured running courses for workout optimization.

• SpO₂ Monitoring (manual and continuous) and Smart Sleep Tracking for holistic wellness.

Prowatch X features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 resolution, 500 nits brightness, and a 326 PPI density. There's also an always-on display while the lightweight aluminium alloy frame ensures a premium look and durability.

Built for adventure, the smartwatch includes an inbuilt GPS, 6-axis motion sensors, and the Explorer Suite (Altimeter, Barometer, Compass). The IP68-certified water resistance ensures it withstands splashes and brief submersion.

Beyond fitness, the Prowatch X enhances daily productivity with:

• Bluetooth Calling with storage for up to 10 contacts.

• Find My Watch & Phone, Women’s Health Tracking, Event Reminders, and a Pomodoro Timer.

• Air Quality Index (AQI) Updates and Gesture Controls for an intuitive experience.

Powered by the Advanced Actions ATS3085C Chipset, the smartwatch delivers seamless performance. The 300mAh battery offers 8-10 days of usage, extending up to 17 hours with GPS enabled.

In collaboration with Techarc, Prowatch X has been validated as the most accurate smartwatch in its category, offering precision tracking comparable to premium smartwatches.

Availability and Pricing

• Introductory Price: ₹4,499

• Pre-Order Dates: February 15–18, 2025

• Launch Date: February 21, 2025

• Availability: Flipkart (exclusive)