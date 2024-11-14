'Leaderboard for insanely dumb spending': Elon Musk says US Dept of Efficiency actions will be shared online

Elon Musk, the newly appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has pledged to make the department’s activities fully public online. Chosen for the role by President-elect Donald Trump, Musk will lead the department alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

Musk announced the transparency goals of DOGE on social media, stating that all department actions will be available online for public scrutiny. He emphasised that transparency is crucial, allowing Americans to see how taxpayer money is being spent.

Related Articles

In an effort to engage the public, DOGE will invite feedback on government spending. Musk explained that Americans can voice their concerns about wasteful or essential programmes. Additionally, a “leaderboard” will highlight what the department considers the most wasteful government spending, aiming to bring attention to inefficient uses of taxpayer money.

The Department of Government Efficiency was created to address excessive government spending and streamline federal operations. According to Trump, DOGE will focus on reducing bureaucratic processes, cutting unnecessary expenses, and restructuring government agencies. The department will collaborate with the White House and the Office of Management and Budget to implement large-scale reforms.

All actions of the Department of Government Efficiency will be posted online for maximum transparency.



Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!



We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb… https://t.co/1c0bAlxmY0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

Musk and Ramaswamy, both successful in business, are eager to address what they see as excessive government spending. With the national debt at approximately $35 trillion, they believe reducing waste can help alleviate this financial burden. Musk mentioned that their efforts could significantly impact Washington and those involved in government projects.

Ramaswamy expressed their commitment to bold reforms, stating, “We won’t go gently.”

Musk and Ramaswamy are among the new appointees in Trump’s administration. Other appointments include South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, and former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe as CIA Director.

The new administration’s focus on efficiency and reform indicates a shift in federal spending policies. As DOGE implements its strategies, the public can expect more updates online, particularly as the department’s spending leaderboard is developed.