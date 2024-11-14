'Elon Musk to make legal immigration...': Perplexity AI CEO on delayed US Green Card processes

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, expressed his hopes for a more efficient immigration process, advocating for an app-based service designed to expedite green card applications. This is as Elon Musk and Republican Vivek Ramaswamy are set to play significant roles in the upcoming Donald Trump administration.

Srinivas, who has experienced a three-year wait for his own green card, believes that technological solutions could streamline the process.

Srinivas took to Twitter to share his thoughts, stating, "Excited for Elon (Musk) and Vivek (Ramaswamy) to make legal immigration better. I would even push for a higher application fee (e.g. 2x) in exchange for high-quality fast service. Think about immigration to America as you invest in the country."

Excited for Elon and Vivek to make legal immigration better. I would even push for a higher application fee (eg 2x) in exchange for high quality fast service. Think about immigration to America as you investing in the country. Should be as simple as you uploading documents from a… pic.twitter.com/OIq2KLoV7I — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) November 13, 2024

He emphasised the importance of making the application process as simple as possible, suggesting that applicants should be able to upload documents via a mobile app, pay through Apple Pay, schedule interviews within a week, and receive results within a month.

On Wednesday, President-elect Trump announced that Musk and Ramaswamy would collaborate in a newly proposed "Department of Government Efficiency" (DOGE), aimed at reducing wasteful government spending. However, it is important to note that this department will not be an official part of the government.

Srinivas had previously highlighted the difficulties immigrants face in navigating the US green card system, tweeting, "I have been waiting for my green card for the last 3 years. Still haven't gotten it. People mostly have no idea when they talk about immigration."

Musk, the world’s richest person, echoed Srinivas’s sentiments, criticising the current immigration policy as "upside down." He argued that it is easier for criminals to enter the US illegally than for highly skilled individuals, stating, "Why is it easier to get in illegally as a murderer than legally as a Nobel Laureate?" Musk expressed confidence that Trump would address these issues if elected.