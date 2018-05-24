Lenovo Z5 to have 45 days standby time; launch invites to be out soon

Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo will launch the Z5 soon. The upcoming smartphone has created a lot of buzz lately with the company announcing some interesting features. Lenovo's Vice President, Chang Cheng has claimed the Lenovo Z5 will come with 45 days of standby time. He had also announced earlier that the latest phone will have a huge storage space of 4TB.

Chang revealed that the Lenovo Z5 will come with an 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio which will make it the highest ever screen-to-body ratio. Even Samsung, which has a significant hold of the market, has not come up with such a phone. The highest screen-to-body ratio would also mean that the Lenovo Z5 will have no notch and no bezels. This would be something different, especially when all smartphone makers, now stick to a notch for larger screens.

On the Weibo post where Cheng announced these exciting features, he also announced that the launch event invitations will also be out soon. Cheng has been posting quite often on Weibo, teasing details about the phone. The image samples from the device show that the smartphone will have an AI-enabled dual camera at the back. The phone's huge internal storage space of 4TB is made possible courtesy the "particle technology". With such a huge space, the Lenovo Z5 will be able to store 2000 HD movies, 1,50,000 lossless music files and 1 million photos.

One of the key features that could separate the Lenovo Z5 and give it the "cutting-edge" tag is the in-display fingerprint sensor technology. An in-display fingerprint scanner, which the Lenovo Z5 could come with, would replace the traditional front fingerprint scanner. This would contribute hugely to the expansiveness of display of the phone. It must be noted that the in-display fingerprint sensor technology is something that even Apple and Samsung are struggling with. The only company to have come up with this technology is Vivo, who used it in its concept phone.

The leaks and teasers indicate that the Lenovo Z5 could provide a great user experience. If one was to go by all the buzz created by the upcoming phone, the Lenovo Z5 would surely compete with the likes of the OnePlus 6, the Galaxy S9, and upcoming phones like iPhone 9 and the Pixel 3.