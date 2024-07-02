LG launches feature-packed 2024 soundbar lineup; see details

LG Electronics India is upping the ante in the home theater market with its newly unveiled 2024 soundbar lineup. Comprising five new models – the SQ75TR, SG10Y, SQ70TY, S77TY, and S65TR – LG aims to deliver a more immersive and integrated audio experience, especially for those already invested in the LG ecosystem.

While the press release touts impressive-sounding features like "WOW Synergy" and "Triple Level Spatial Sound," LG seems particularly keen on tightening the bond between its soundbars and TVs.

"Creating an enhanced synergy between the soundbar and TV, the elevated audio quality of LG’s newest soundbar models enriches the home entertainment experience with a heightened sense of immersion and greater convenience," claims the company, emphasising a seamless user experience.

The new lineup boasts Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support for surround sound enthusiasts and introduces several noteworthy features:

WOW Interface: Aims for easier control and sound mode sharing between soundbar and TV.

AI Room Calibration: Now with rear speaker calibration for supposedly "optimised" acoustics.

WOWCAST: Wireless connectivity specifically for LG TVs, promising cable-free Dolby Atmos audio.

The SG10Y model, designed to complement LG's premium OLED TVs, even boasts a matching width and frame colour scheme for a more aesthetically pleasing setup.

"This launch reaffirms LG's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in home entertainment, always with our customers' needs at the forefront,” said Young Hwan Jung, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, during the launch.

However, while the feature list is undoubtedly impressive on paper, real-world performance and ease of use remain to be seen.

LG's claims of seamless integration with its TVs, particularly the wireless WOWCAST feature, will be put to the test. It'll be interesting to see how these new models stack up against the competition in a fiercely contested market.

The LG 2024 soundbar lineup will be available in India starting July, with prices starting at Rs 29,990.