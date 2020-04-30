LG opens booking for TVs, ACs and smartphones; early buyers to get cashback

Key Highlights:

LG opens pre-booking for consumer durables

2. Offers gifts up to Rs 10,000 along with delivery and installation

3. Cashback of 12.5 per cent with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, others

Amid nationwide lockdown, Korean technology giant LG Electronics has opened pre-bookings for all its consumer products including home appliances, home electronics and mobile devices. While the company has started accepting pre-bookings, the deliveries will be made in compliance with the government guidelines after the lockdown opens.

Along with pre-bookings, LG is offering gifts and cashback for early buyers. Those who pre-book LG products will get gifts up to Rs 10,000. Pre-bookings have already started and will be accepted until May 15, 2020. The purchase period will get over by May 30, 2020. Booking has to be made on its website.

As part of the attractive offer, customers purchasing home appliances including refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, water purifiers, air purifiers, dishwashers or microwaves can avail a cashback of up to 12.5 per cent, maximum up to Rs 15,000 depending on the product and partner banks, which include ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and Bank of Baroda. Flexi EMI schemes with zero down payment, up to 44 per cent discount on four years of Annual Maintenance Service and an assured gift voucher of up to Rs 5,000. Additionally, the customer will get an extended 1+4 year magnetron warranty on select models of the microwave, free maintenance package worth Rs 4,200 for water purifiers and five-year PCB warranty on inverter air conditioners. The lucky winners will stand a chance to win gift vouchers of up to Rs 10,000.

Customers booking flat panel display /LG audio products will be entitled to a lucky draw, which includes a chance to win LK7 Speakers. Special offers include one EMI waiver up to Rs 17,500 and 15 per cent cashback maximum up to Rs 15,000. On purchase of select OLED /UHD TV, consumers can win another TV for free worth up to Rs 35,990.

Additionally, the customers interested in buying LG's latest G8X ThinQ smartphone can register orders during the promotion period and LG representative will contact them with detailed process to offer an instant discount of Rs 5000 and Jabra BT headset at Rs 1,999.

