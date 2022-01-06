LG unveils laundry solutions with AI at CES 2022

South Korean consumer technology company, LG Electronics, showcased its advanced laundry solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The new laundry solutions feature enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD) technology, steam technology and an array of functions.



“With LG’s advanced AI technology and differentiated features, these stunning new laundry appliances offer gentle fabric care and effortless clothing management,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “By listening to the needs of real people and leaning on our vast experience and expertise in the global home appliance market, we are able to provide consumers with solutions for a better life.”



LG claims that with the enhanced AI DD technology, the new laundry pair can deliver customised performance that can sense load size, fabric type and the level of soiling of a clothing article, automatically adding the right amount of detergent and adjusting the wash style for optimised cleaning. The new washer incorporates LG’s steam technology for better cleaning. LG’s Smart Pairing feature sends information from the washer to the dryer recommending the optimal drying cycle to eliminate most of the guesswork.



LG’s first AI DD equipped dryer model features an AI cycle that adds precise movement control and automatically selects the appropriate settings for optimal fabric care and faster drying times. LG’s AI technology also enables the appliance to learn the user’s laundry routine and preferences to deliver tailored drying options every time. An infrared sensor onboard measures the temperature of the clothes during the drying cycle and makes adjustments automatically to ensure even drying.



LG’s latest WashTower with dual heat pump dryer with its space-saving design is a streamlined alternative to a conventional washer-dryer stack. The front loading washing machine uses AI DD to deliver clean, fresh clothes while the dryer uses LG dual Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle.



With its lower overall height, LG WashTower helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves owners the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts. It features black tinted-glass doors, decorative chrome elements and Black Steel finish

