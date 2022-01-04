Lili for Life launches lamp for dyslexic people to read easily

Aware of the difficult daily life of people with dyslexia, Lili for Life has launched a lamp to help dyslexic people read more easily. Priced at 349 euros, the Lili lamp allows immediate and easier decryption of words while reducing the tiredness experienced during a prolonged reading session. According to the World Health Organisation, 8 to 10 per cent of the world population has dyslexic disorders.



Lili for Life has developed a technological device that produces almost imperceptible light flashes, which correct the “mirror effect”. This innovative patented technology is based on the scientific discovery of two French physicists, Albert Le Floch and Guy Ropars. The Lili lamp projects a specific luminous flux that allows people with dyslexia to erase the mirror or superimposed image and find a smoother reading.



The technology of the Lili lamp emits flashes of light, invisible to the naked eye, which makes the perception of writing more precise for many people with dyslexia, says the company. Ultimately, the lamp helps them memorise more words, which allows for progress in reading and spelling. Foldable, light and supplied with its case, the lamp is easily transportable and has an autonomy of 6 hours. And in order to allow each user to obtain optimised reading comfort, a personalised setting has to be made from a smartphone after downloading the Liliforlife application from the Play Store or the App Store. Once set in a personalised way and switched on, no further manipulation is necessary for daily use.



The company conducted a beta test on the effectiveness of its Lili lamp on thirty dyslexic people between May and September 2021. At the end of the 4-month study, Lili for Life noted significant improvements in reading and understanding the text were noted for nearly 80 per cent of the users.



Lili for Life was founded by Frederic Granotier and a team of entrepreneurs in September 2020. The company’s mission is to help people with dyslexia, as its slogan underlines: With Lili, I read and live again. With this patented technology, Lili for Life reinforces its ambition to offer a tool that makes reading easier for dyslexic people.



Also read: EXCLUSIVE: GOQii to expand into connected fitness and healthcare ecosystem in 2022