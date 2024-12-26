LG unveils world’s first transparent TV Signature OLED T that might cost as much as your house

LG has officially launched the world’s first transparent TV, the LG Signature OLED T, in the United States. Initially revealed at CES 2024, the television boasts groundbreaking technology and a hefty price tag of $60,000 (approximately ₹51.1 lakh).

The LG Signature OLED T features a 77-inch 4K OLED panel with the unique ability to switch between transparent and opaque modes. This innovation is supported by LG’s latest Alpha 11 AI processor, which offers 4x better AI performance, a 70% improvement in graphic capabilities, and 30% faster processing compared to its predecessor.

The TV also comes with cutting-edge wireless transmission technology, Zero Connect, which delivers seamless 4K audio and video regardless of the TV’s placement.

Speaking about its design, LG claims the transparent mode enhances aesthetics and versatility, blending the TV effortlessly into its surroundings.

The LG Signature OLED T is designed to deliver an unparalleled visual and audio experience:

• Display: 77-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate.

• Graphics & AI: Powered by the Alpha 11 AI processor with Dolby Vision and 4K AI super upscaling.

• Gaming Optimisation: Includes variable refresh rate, auto low latency mode, and adaptive sync for 4K 120Hz gaming.

• Always-On Display Modes: T-Objet, T-Bar, and T-Home for displaying notifications, settings, and multimedia content.

• Audio: A 4.2-channel speaker setup with AI support, DTS:X, and Dolby Atmos.

• Connectivity: Zero Connect technology featuring Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI ports.

The LG Signature OLED T is priced at $60,000 in the US. While the company has not confirmed plans for an Indian launch, the TV is already garnering attention globally for its technological advancements.

With support for 4K 120Hz gameplay and multiple connectivity options, the OLED T is positioned as a game-changer for both gamers and design-conscious consumers. The transparent display, coupled with AI-enhanced visuals and audio, creates a sophisticated and futuristic entertainment setup.