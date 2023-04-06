‘Limit screen time for kids’: Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice for parents

Apple CEO Tim Cook has emphasised the need for parents to limit the amount of time their children spend on digital devices. During an interview with GQ magazine, Cook suggested that parents and guardians should set guidelines for how much time children spend on digital devices, especially smartphones.

Cook acknowledged that children today are "digital kids," but he stressed the importance of setting "hard rails" to limit screen time. He also highlighted that Apple makes technology to empower people to do things they couldn't do before, to learn and create new things, rather than to keep them glued to screens.

“Kids are born digital, they’re digital kids now,” Cook said.

“We make technology to empower people to be able to do things they couldn’t do, to create things they couldn’t create, to learn things they couldn’t learn. And I mean, that’s really what drives us. We don’t want people using our phones too much. We’re not incentivized for that. We don’t want that,” he added.

Cook referred to Apple's Screen Time feature, which allows users to track their app usage and monitor the time they spend on their devices. He said that parents could also use this feature to monitor their children's screen time.

The Apple CEO emphasised that if someone spends more time looking at screens than engaging with other people, they are doing something wrong. Cook's philosophy is that if someone is looking at their phone more than they are looking into somebody's eyes, they are making a mistake. He believes that people should take breaks from screens and connect with the people around them.

“My philosophy is, if you’re looking at the phone more than you’re looking in somebody’s eyes, you’re doing the wrong thing,” he said.

Also read: Twitter's Secret VIP List: Elon Musk, Joe Biden, MrBeast, AOC and more reportedly getting increased visibility on Twitter