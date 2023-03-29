Twitter's Secret VIP List: Elon Musk, Joe Biden, MrBeast, AOC and more reportedly getting increased visibility on Twitter

Twitter apparently has a secret VIP list of around 35 accounts that it closely monitors and gives increased visibility to in its recommendation algorithm, according to a report by Platformer.

The list includes prominent Twitter users such as Elon Musk, US President Joe Biden, YouTuber Mr Beast, basketball player LeBron James, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, venture capitalist Marc Andreesen, conservative personality Ben Shapiro, and a few others.

The VIP list was seemingly created to monitor the engagement of Twitter's power users, and Twitter maintains that it was not created to "shadowban" certain users on the platform.

Shadowbanning is a practice used by social media platforms where a user's content is blocked from other users without the user's knowledge. This means that the content is still visible to the user who posted it, but not to anyone else on the platform. The purpose of shadowbanning is to reduce the visibility and reach of certain types of content or users who violate the platform's rules. This can include accounts that engage in spamming or posting harmful content, as well as accounts that the platform may consider to be of low quality or low relevance.

However, it's unclear whether the list of users who regularly receive a boost in the algorithmic "For You" feed will also be affected by Twitter's recent announcement that only paid subscribers to Twitter Blue will be eligible to have their tweets displayed in the feed.

Musk has been vocal about Twitter's algorithm and has repeatedly promised to make it open source. He recently complained about the complexity of the algorithm, saying that it's not fully understood internally.

In addition, last month, multiple reports claimed that Twitter employees had changed the algorithm to favour Musk’s tweets after he was unhappy with the engagement on his Super Bowl tweet compared to Biden's. The report also indicated that Musk fired an engineer who suggested the lack of engagement was due to declining interest in his tweets.

