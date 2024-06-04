Mercedes-Benz revs up its luxury lineup in India with upgraded C-Class and GLC

Mercedes-Benz India is reinforcing its commitment to luxury and performance with the launch of the 2024 C-Class and GLC. Both popular models get a suite of enhancements, focusing on comfort, technology, and safety, aiming to solidify their positions in the highly competitive Indian luxury car market.

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of the top-of-the-line C 300 AMG Line, replacing the diesel-powered C 300d. This strategic shift reflects a growing preference among buyers for high-performance petrol engines. The C 300 AMG Line boasts a powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine generating 258hp, capable of propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in a brisk 6 seconds. Beyond sheer power, the C 300 AMG Line comes equipped with a range of sporty and luxurious features, including the AMG Line exterior and interior styling package, Burmester 3D surround sound system, DIGITAL LIGHTS, KEYLESS-GO Comfort package, and advanced driver-assistance systems.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

But the upgrades aren't limited to the C 300 AMG Line. Both the C 200 and C 220d models receive significant enhancements, including climatised front seats, a 360-degree camera, fast-charging USB-C ports, digital key handover, and adaptive high beam assist. The 2024 C-Class also debuts in a stylish new 'Sodalite Blue' shade.

The GLC, Mercedes-Benz India’s highest-selling luxury SUV, also gets a refresh. The 2024 GLC 300 4MATIC and GLC 220d 4MATIC now feature climatized front seats and rear side airbags, bringing the total airbag count to nine for enhanced safety.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

With these updates, Mercedes-Benz aims to deliver an even more compelling ownership experience, blending opulence, performance, and cutting-edge technology for discerning Indian car buyers.