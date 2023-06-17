LinkedIn bans 15-year-old founder for being too young; 14-year-old engineer at Elon Musk's SpaceX faced similar ban

Eric Zhu, a 15-year-old entrepreneur and CEO of Aviato, has recently made headlines after being banned from LinkedIn due to not meeting the platform's minimum age requirement. As a result, Zhu found himself in an uncomfortable situation with his older employees, who couldn't message or tag him on LinkedIn. His Twitter post about the incident garnered significant attention, sparking a discussion on ageism and the need to reassess age-based policies. This incident follows a similar case involving Kairan Quazi, a 14-year-old software engineer at SpaceX who faced a LinkedIn ban.

Hailing from Indiana, USA, Eric Zhu is a high school student who has defied age barriers to establish himself as an accomplished entrepreneur. At the age of 15, he founded Aviato, a groundbreaking startup search engine for venture funds. The platform aims to connect startups with potential investors and has received significant backing, including a $1 million pre-seed investment from Tom Preston-Werner, the Founder of GitHub, and the owners of the Sacramento Kings.

Zhu's encounter with LinkedIn's ban stemmed from the platform's minimum age requirement, which he did not meet. A screenshot shared by Zhu showed his conversation with a LinkedIn employee who confirmed that he no longer had access to his account. This restriction left him in a peculiar situation with his employees, many of whom were older than him. Zhu had to explain to his team why they couldn't tag or message him on LinkedIn, highlighting the challenges posed by age-based policies in the professional world.

Upon sharing his experience on Twitter, Zhu's post quickly gained traction and sparked a conversation on ageism and the necessity of reviewing age-related regulations. Supporters of Zhu and Quazi voiced their concerns, emphasising that young individuals deserved equal opportunities to participate in professional networking platforms. Calls for change resonated across social media, with users urging LinkedIn to reconsider its age requirements. "In ten years when you buy LinkedIn you can change that rule," a Twitter user said.

I had to tell my new employee that I got banned from linkedin for being 15 years old today… pic.twitter.com/fskiVDnpWw — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) June 15, 2023

The incidents involving Zhu and Quazi shed light on the potential barriers faced by young innovators and entrepreneurs. While their accomplishments demonstrate exceptional talent and drive, they encounter age-based obstacles that can hinder their professional growth. Restrictive policies can limit their access to valuable networks, mentorship opportunities, and the chance to connect with industry professionals. This highlights the importance of creating an inclusive environment that supports the aspirations of young talent, regardless of age.

