LinkedIn introduces AI-powered job match feature to simplify hiring and job seeking

LinkedIn has launched a cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) feature aimed at making job hunting and recruitment more effective. The new tool, called Job Match, is designed to help job seekers understand how their skills and experience align with open roles while enabling recruiters to connect with the right candidates more efficiently.

“With one click, job seekers can gain detailed insights into which qualifications they meet and which they might lack, enabling them to focus on opportunities where they have a higher chance of success,” LinkedIn stated. The feature will roll out globally in English in the coming weeks, with additional languages to follow.

The feature comes amidst mounting challenges in the job market. A LinkedIn report reveals that 82% of professionals in India plan to seek new roles this year, but 55% find the process increasingly difficult. Furthermore, 49% of job seekers are applying to more roles but receiving fewer responses.

Recruiters face their own hurdles, with 69% of HR professionals reporting difficulties in finding qualified talent and 55% stating that less than half of received applications meet job criteria.

"The job market is tough, but it's a reminder for Indians to take a more thoughtful approach to their job search. Building the right skills is key but so is keeping your LinkedIn profile updated and focusing on roles that truly match with your skills," said Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Sr. Managing Editor for LinkedIn India.

For LinkedIn Premium subscribers, the platform offers additional features, including a categorical match rating—high, medium, or low—based on their profile and the role. Premium users also have access to AI-powered tools to improve cover letters and resumes, as well as insights on whether they rank as a “Top Applicant,” increasing their chances of hearing back from recruiters.

The tool aims to reduce the time recruiters spend reviewing applications, with many HR professionals currently dedicating 3-5 hours daily to the task.