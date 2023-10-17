LinkedIn Layoffs: Read the full email sent to employees fired from their job

Microsoft recently laid off around 700 employees, continuing the trend of layoffs in 2023. The professional networking platform has removed employees from engineering, talent, and even finance. The maximum number of layoffs happened in the company’s R&D wing amounting for 563 roles. LinkedIn sent an email to its employees informing them about the recent steps taken by the company in order to 'improve agility and accountability'. In the email, the company claimed that they are taking the step with the long-term plans of the company in mind.

The letter sent by LinkedIn to its employees was accessed by Business Insider. The letter says those affected by the layoffs will get a calendar invitation with the title "Required Attendance: R&D Role Reductions". During the call, the employees will be told how they will get support from the company.

Read the entire letter below:

Team,

We did not expect to share this important update with you all in the midst of such challenging times but in the spirit of clarity, Tomer and I wanted to share some news regarding changes we are making to our orgs. As we continue to execute on our FY24 plan, we need to also evolve how we work and what we prioritize so we can deliver on the key initiatives we've identified that will have an outsized impact in achieving our business goals. This means adapting our organizational structures to improve agility and accountability, establishing unambiguous ownership, and driving improving efficiency & transparency through reduced layering.

These decisions result in the reduction of 563 roles across R&D. Broken down, there are 137 Engineering management roles and 38 Product roles being reduced. Additionally, there will be 368 role reductions across our Engineering team in an effort to better align resources to our FY24 plan, and we will open a small number of new roles to fill critical gaps in our ambitious roadmap.

For those who are directly affected by these changes, you will receive a calendar invitation within the next hour, titled "Required Attendance: R&D Role Reductions". This meeting will provide you with detailed information on how we we will support you through this transition.

If you do not receive this invitation, expected communication from your Product or Engineering Executive leader soon with specifics pertaining to your organization and how we will collectively navigate through these changes.

Tomer and I made these decisions with deep consideration towards the long-term needs of our business and with the acknowledgement that every affected individual has played a valuable role in the growth and success of LinkedIn. In the coming days, our focus will be on supporting each other and discussing the ways we will move forward, with our vision, mission and values as our guides. Today, it is imperative that we support our colleagues navigating this transition. Let's continue to embrace empathy and understanding through these difficult times and use these as a cornerstone for the support we provide each other.

