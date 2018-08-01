Logitech to acquire Blue Microphones

Logitech, in a blog post, has confirmed its plans to acquire Blue Microphones. The latter is a leader in studio-quality microphones and their products have been used by music artists, legends and talents such as Bob Dylan and Imagine Dragons. Logitech is acquiring Blue Microphones for $117 million in an all-cash deal.

The company in a blog post said, "We loved Blue and their products the moment we discovered them. And we're convinced we can do great things together."

Talking about the move, Logitech's CEO, Bracken Darrell, said, "Logitech's acquisition of Blue Microphones will accelerate our entry into a growing market, and offers another way for us to help bring people's passions (from music to blogging) to life. Joining with Blue is an adjacent opportunity for us - a new way to grow - with additional synergies related to our existing gaming, PC webcam and audio categories. It's exciting!"

Logitech addresses the acquisition of Blue Microphone as a logical adjacent opportunity with great synergies. The company believes it is a new space for them.

"Gamers are already using our Logitech G webcams to stream. People are video calling with friends and family thanks to Logitech every day. And in business, our audio and video know-how is apparent every time a video meeting takes place at the office," the company informed.

According to John Maier, CEO of Blue Microphones, Blue and Logitech have a lot in common and together they can do amazing things.

"Both companies work at being small, fast and hungry, crafting great products with cutting-edge design and technology. We're an established leader in the broadcasting space with a strong product portfolio. Logitech has design at its heart, tech know-how and global reach," Maier said.