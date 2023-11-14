'Look forward to meeting in future': Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologises for missing meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed his regret for not being able to meet India's Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, during his visit to Tesla's manufacturing facility in Fremont, California. The duo were scheduled to meet during Goyal's 4-day visit to San Francisco in the US. Musk claimed that he looked forward to meeting Goyal at a future date.

Musk took to Twitter to apologize, stating, 'It was an honor to have you visit Tesla! My apologies for not being able to travel to California today, but I look forward to meeting at a future date.'

Goyal, who is currently on a visit to the United States from November 13 to 16, 2023, toured Tesla's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility on Monday, November 14, 2023. He expressed his delight at seeing talented Indian engineers and finance professionals working in senior positions at Tesla, contributing to the company's remarkable journey to transform mobility.

The Union Minister also highlighted the growing importance of auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. He announced that Tesla is planning to double its component imports from India, a move that underscores the increasing significance of India in the global auto components market.

Despite Musk's absence, Goyal's visit was fruitful. He shared his experience on social media, stating, "Visited @Tesla’s state of the art manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. Extremely delighted to see talented Indian engineers & finance professionals working at Senior positions and contributing to Tesla’s remarkable journey to transform mobility.

He further added, "Also proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India. Missed Mr @ElonMusk’s magnetic presence and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

Goyal's US visit also included participation in the third in-person Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) Ministerial meeting and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in San Francisco. Shortly upon his arrival in the US, Goyal met with Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, to discuss ways to accelerate cooperation across sectors and deepen the economic partnership between India and Singapore.

