Lost Soul Aside (PS5) review: A decade in the making, flashes of brilliance, some stumbles

After more than ten years in development, Lost Soul Aside has finally launched on PS5 and PC. Back when it was first revealed in 2016 it looked like a visual wonder. Now it is here, and the results are mixed, delivering some genuinely thrilling combat while reminding us of the challenges of a long road from indie passion project to full release.

Story and Premise

You are Kaser, part of a resistance group named GLIMMER, fighting an oppressive empire. The action unravels when an alien force called the Voidrax disrupts an imperial parade, unleashing chaos. In the chaos, your sister Louisa’s soul is stolen. You fall into a hidden lab, meet a fragment of a dragon-like being called Lord Arena, and fuse with him, gaining powers. Now the goal is simple: rescue Louisa’s soul and save humanity.

The narrative is ambitious but typical in structure. You proceed chapter by chapter. Characters lean on fantasy tropes. Conversations with your dragon-like companion Arena have charm, but many story moments feel predictable and the writing can be awkward. Dialogue and cutscenes often feel like they came from a light anime script: earnest and over the top in equal measure.

Visuals and Technical Performance

The game runs on Unreal Engine 4, while many peers are switching to Unreal Engine 5, so the tech feels slightly dated. Still, the environments look striking. You travel through lush biomes, high fantasy temples, futuristic labs and ruined castles. Lighting, colour, and art design are all strong points that occasionally eclipse the game’s technical shortfalls.

On PS5, performance is generally solid. Combat runs at frame rates that feel smooth. Occasionally, in traversal sections or menus, there are stutters. Voice acting in English can feel stiff at times, and some animations are rough. But these flaws rarely break immersion except in cutscenes.

Combat: Showtime, Mostly

This is where Lost Soul Aside shines. Its action is sharp and satisfying. Kaser wields multiple weapons like sword, poleblade, scythe and greatsword, and Lord Arena supplies superhuman powers. You unlock flashy skills, combos and a speciality move called Burst Pursuit. Combat pacing ramps up significantly after a few hours of play, once you have more tools to style with.

The dodge mechanic is a highlight. Visually telegraphed enemy attacks glow blue before they land. Pulling off a dodge at that moment feels crisp, critical during boss fights and dense enemy waves.

Boss battles are varied in scale and spectacle. They often demand pattern recognition, timed dodges, and wise skill usage. Some bosses become invincible for long stretches, which invites frustration.

At its best, the combat feels like an homage to titles like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta; it is flashy, fluid, and gratifying. But there are also battles with enemies that feel spongy and repetitive. Hits sometimes lack weight, which reduces the visceral thrill when blade meets flesh. Impact feels muted even in big cinematic moments.

World Design and Gameplay Flow

Levels are beautifully drawn, but can be linear. Hidden side paths sometimes lead to challenge zones or treasure, a welcome break from combat. However, platforming plays a bigger role than you might expect. Jumping physics feel light and floaty. Several platforming segments are frustrating due to imprecise jumps and camera awkwardness. Lucky saves are sparse, and I found myself replaying sections often because I slipped off narrow ledges or misjudged distances.

Save points and checkpoints are uneven. Some sections leave you with only one save point, thirty minutes away from the last one. Running out of healing items or having no health potions before a boss is annoying. The game’s generosity elsewhere makes this lapse feel especially jarring. It forces you to either grind or restart, which interrupts flow and emotional investment.

Progression, Loot and Mechanics

The game has RPG elements: skill trees, Arena powers, weapon upgrades, and loot. Many of these systems are simple. Loot provides small stat bonuses or buffs. Skill unlocks are cooldown improvements, combo enhancements, or new special moves. The upgrade system is effective rather than deep. What matters is how upgrades make combat feel slightly different—quicker dodges, more burst power, subtle tweaks. They are motivating but not transformational. At no point does the upgrade system feel bloated or overcomplicated.

Verdict

Lost Soul Aside feels like a love letter to spectacle-driven ARPGs. It has heartbreakingly beautiful moments, creative weapon interplay, and combat that rewards finesse. At that it’s often a lot of fun.

Problems are serious but not game-destroying. Story and characters are shallow. Technical polish and animations are hit and miss. Platforming feels sloppy. Checkpoint spacing sometimes ruins pacing.

Still, this is a commendable debut from Ultizero Games. Combat delivers thrills enough to justify the price for genre fans. With patches and support, the game could become a cult favourite.