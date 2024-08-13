Made by Google event: When and where to watch Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and more debut

The tech world is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming Google Pixel 9 series launch, scheduled for August 14th. With rumours swirling about the latest Tensor G4 chipset, enhanced camera systems, and improved battery performance, the event promises to unveil a new generation of Pixel smartphones designed to redefine user experience. Here's how you can watch the event live and what we know about pricing so far.

How to Watch the Made by Google Event Live

The best way to catch the "Made by Google" event is through the official YouTube livestream. The event will be streamed live on August 13th at 10:30 PM IST. You can also visit the Google Store to register your interest and receive updates on the latest Pixel news.

Google Pixel 9 Series: Expected Price

Recent leaks have shed light on the potential pricing for the Google Pixel 9 series, hinting at a possible price hike for the flagship models. The base Pixel 9 Pro is rumoured to be priced at $999, similar to the Pixel 8 Pro. However, a new Pixel 9 Pro XL model is expected to be priced at $1,200 for both 256GB and 512GB storage variants, representing a significant increase.

These US prices may not directly translate to Indian pricing, as seen with the Pixel 8 Pro. While the Pixel 8 Pro was launched at $999 in the US, it was priced at Rs 1,06,999 for the 128GB model in India. Therefore, it's possible that the Pixel 9 series could be priced higher in India compared to the US.

What to Expect

Beyond pricing, leaks and rumours suggest the Pixel 9 series will feature:

Tensor G4 Chipset: Promising significant performance enhancements and AI capabilities.

Enhanced Camera Systems: Upgrades to both hardware and software, potentially including improved low-light performance and new photography features.

Improved Battery Performance: Longer battery life and faster charging speeds are expected.