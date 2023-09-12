Made-in-India Apple iPhones to be part of global debut for the first time

Apple iPhone 15 launch will see many firsts, one being specifically for India. A new report suggests that Made-in-India iPhone 15s will go on sale on the very first day. A Bloomberg report citing sources has claimed that Apple will be selling devices assembled in India on the launch day. This means iPhone buyers in India will not have to wait for longer periods to get their hands on the new shiny devices. This will also mark a milestone for the Made-in-India scheme.

Apple still sources a major chunk of its iPhones from China but it is the first time that Made-in-India phones will feature on the launch day. Last year, Apple began production of the iPhone 14 smartphones weeks after the launch.

Apple started production of Apple iPhones with iPhone SE in the year 2017. Since then, the company has continued to expand its operations in India leading up to the launch of the iPhone 15. The company started production of iPhone 6s in 2018 followed by the iPhone 7 in 2019.

Apple will be launching the iPhone 15 series today and the event will be streamed from Apple Park. The launch will begin at 10:30 pm tonight. Apple will be launching four new iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We are expecting some big changes with the iPhones including a new A17 Bionic chip for the top specked variant and new titanium frames as well.

Additionally, rumors suggest a significant boost in the primary camera's resolution of the non-Pro models, from 12 MP to 48 MP. Powering these devices will be the A16 Bionic chipset, which was previously used by last year's Pro models.

Notably, both non-Pro and Pro models are expected to transition to USB Type-C ports, signaling a shift from the Lightning cable.

While the iPhone 15 standard models are likely to maintain last year's pricing, the Pro models are rumored to see price increases, reflecting the significant enhancements they bring, including a new titanium frame for added durability and a periscope lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, enabling 5x-6x optical zoom.

