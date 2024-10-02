Mahindra Thar Roxx now available in Mocha Brown interiors after white colour debacle

Mahindra has announced a new Mocha Brown interior option for its recently launched Thar Roxx SUV. This stylish and practical alternative to the existing Ivory interior is available exclusively for the 4X4 variants, starting from the MX5 trim level.

Mocha Brown Interior Details

The new Mocha Brown theme extends to the leatherette upholstery, dashboard, door trims, and armrest, adding a touch of sophistication to the Thar Roxx's cabin. Metallic accents on the door handles, central console, and steering wheel enhance the premium feel. While the lower half of the interior features a rich brown shade, the upper half and headliner retain a lighter colour for a balanced aesthetic.

Addressing Practical Concerns

The initial Ivory interior, while visually appealing, was prone to getting dirty, especially during off-road adventures. The Mocha Brown option addresses this concern, offering a more practical choice for those who frequently take their Thar Roxx off the beaten path.

Availability and Pricing

Customers can choose between the Ivory and Mocha Brown interior options at the time of booking. While there is no additional cost for the Mocha Brown interiors, deliveries are expected to begin in late January 2025. Deliveries of the Ivory interior Thar Roxx are scheduled to start around Dussehra this year.

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the addition of the Mocha Brown interior option, the Mahindra Thar Roxx becomes even more appealing to off-road enthusiasts and those seeking a stylish and practical SUV.