Mahindra's 5-door SUV Thar ROXX coming soon, see details

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., never ones to shy away from a bold statement, are back with a new offering they confidently declare as "THE" SUV. Dubbed the Thar ROXX, this latest iteration of the popular Thar lineage promises a heady cocktail of sophistication, performance, and advanced tech, all wrapped in a package designed to embody a "rockstar" personality. But is the market ready to crown a new king of the road?

Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra's Automotive Sector, certainly thinks so. He's placed a lot of stock in the Thar ROXX's ability to shake up the status quo, stating, "While retaining the core attributes of the iconic Thar, the ‘Thar ROXX’ represents the larger-than-life personality of a rockstar and will disrupt the SUV category.”

Adding fuel to the hype train, Mahindra has released a teaser film showcasing the Thar ROXX's rugged yet refined aesthetic. It's clear they're targeting a discerning buyer who craves both adventure and luxury.

The big question remains: will the Thar ROXX live up to the hype? We'll have to wait until its Independence Day debut to get behind the wheel and find out. Until then, Mahindra has successfully piqued the interest of auto enthusiasts and left everyone wondering – will the Thar ROXX truly rock the market?