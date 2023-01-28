Here's how to make your Apple iPhone, iPad more secure with just a pen drive

Apple's latest version of iOS, version 16.3, now supports hardware security keys. This means that users can now use physical security keys to protect their data and access websites and services securely. Let’s discuss how to set up and use hardware security keys on your Apple devices.

Hardware security keys are physical devices that generate a unique code each time they are used. When used in combination with other security measures like a password, the unique code generated by the hardware security key provides an extra layer of protection for users.

Hardware security keys are a secure alternative to two-factor authentication, which can be vulnerable to phishing attacks. By using a hardware security key, users can be sure that the code generated by the security key is unique, and that their data and credentials are secure.

Setting up a Hardware Security Key

First, make sure that your device is updated to the latest iOS version - 16.3 or later.

Connect your device to a Wi-Fi network

Go to Settings > General > Software Update

If an update is available, tap Download and Install

Enter your passcode, if prompted

Agree to the terms and conditions

Wait for the update to download and install.

To set up a hardware security key on iOS 16.3, users will first need to purchase a hardware security key. There are several different types of security keys available, including USB keys, Bluetooth keys, and NFC keys.

Once the user has selected and purchased a hardware security key, they can then proceed to set it up on their device.

To set up the hardware security key on iOS, users must open the Settings app, and then tap “Security & Privacy”.

Under “Security & Privacy”, the user should tap “Security Keys”. Here, the user will be able to add a security key.

Once the user has selected and added their security key, they can then begin using it.

To use the security key, the user should open up the app or website they wish to access and then select the “Security Key” option. Once this is done, they can then insert the security key into their device or connect it via Bluetooth or NFC.

The user will then be prompted to enter their PIN or passcode. This is to confirm that the user is indeed the owner of the security key.

Once the user has entered their PIN or passcode, the security key will generate a unique code which can then be used to access the app or website.

Hardware security keys are a great way to add an extra layer of security.

