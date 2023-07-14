Will Malaysia get Tesla before India? Malaysian PM says Tesla to start operations this year

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed his enthusiasm for Elon Musk's Tesla as the automaker considers investing in Malaysia. In a statement, Anwar confirmed that he had a conversation with Musk to discuss Tesla's potential investment in the country, as well as SpaceX's satellite communications service, Starlink.

According to Ibrahim, Tesla's operations in Malaysia are set to commence later this year, providing a boost to the country's electric vehicle market

According to a report by Reuters, Anwar welcomed Tesla's interest in Malaysia and appreciated Elon Musk's willingness to explore investment opportunities in the country. Earlier this year, Malaysia had granted approval for Tesla to import battery-run electric vehicles (EVs) into the country. As part of their plans, Tesla intends to establish an office, showrooms, and service centers in Malaysia. Additionally, they aim to develop a network of charging stations to support their EVs..

During the call, Anwar and Musk also discussed Starlink, the satellite communications service initiated by Musk's company SpaceX. Starlink aims to provide global broadband coverage through a constellation of satellites. The conversation indicates Malaysia's interest in exploring potential collaborations and partnerships in the field of satellite communications.

Ongoing Talks with India

Simultaneously, Tesla is also engaged in talks with Indian authorities regarding the establishment of a factory in India. Government sources told Business Today TV that Tesla has submitted an initial proposal to establish manufacturing operations in India. They also claim that the American car maker wants to build a gigafactory in India which will have an annual capacity to produce about half a million electric vehicles.

The outcome of the negotiations in India is yet to be determined officially. However, Tesla is visibly interested in setting up operations in India. Currently, there's no indication if the company's decision to invest in Malaysia will impact its plans for India.

