Man buys laptop from Amazon for Rs 1 lakh, receives second-hand device instead

Rohan Das, an online shopper, recently received a used laptop instead of a new one despite paying Rs. 1 lakh on Amazon. He discovered the discrepancy when he checked the warranty period on Lenovo's official website and found it had commenced in December 2023, implying prior use.

Das aired his grievances on social media platform 'X', where his post titled 'I Was Scammed By Amazon!' went viral. Netizens sympathised with Das, with some advising him to take the issue to consumer courts and seek compensation.

I Was Scammed By Amazon!@amazonIN selling used products as new.



Today I received a "new" laptop from Amazon, but it had already been used and the warranty started in December 2023.@Lenovo @Lenovo_in pic.twitter.com/TI8spJffgm — Rohan Das (@rohaninvestor) May 7, 2024

Amazon responded to Das's complaint, apologising and asking for more details. Lenovo clarified that while they track the manufacturing date, the warranty starts from the purchase date.

An Amazon representative responded to the post saying, "We're sorry for the unpleasant experience regarding your issue with the product that you have received. Please share your details...and we'll get back to you within 6-12 hours."

Many users on the social media platform resonated with Das about being cheated. Such occurrences have become a common sight on e-commerce website. A similar incident was reported in the month of March when a man ordered a Nothing Phone 2(a) which costed him around Rs 20,000. Instead, he received an iKall phone that is priced at around Rs 4,500. Later, Flipkart acknowledged the issue and provided him with a replacement.