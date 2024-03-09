scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Apple's Vision Pro again, asserting Meta Quest supremacy 

Feedback

Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Apple's Vision Pro again, asserting Meta Quest supremacy 

Zuckerberg's latest salvo was delivered via Threads, where he refuted discussions surrounding the Vision Pro's alleged superiority over Meta's own offering, the Quest 3 headset.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Mark Zuckerberg with Meta Quest 3 Mark Zuckerberg with Meta Quest 3

Meta Platforms, led by its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has intensified its ongoing feud with rival Apple, particularly targeting Apple's latest innovation, the Vision Pro. Zuckerberg's latest salvo was delivered via Threads, where he refuted discussions surrounding the Vision Pro's alleged superiority over Meta's own offering, the Quest 3 headset.

Related Articles

Unyielding in his stance, Zuckerberg declared, "I firmly believe that Quest is not only a better value proposition but also a superior product, unequivocally." Responding to assertions that Meta VR engineers drew parallels between the devices, Zuckerberg clarified, as reported by The Verge, "We're not suggesting equivalence; rather, we're asserting Quest's supremacy."

Addressing apprehensions regarding potential setbacks in Meta's upcoming devices, Zuckerberg underscored concerns such as weight, motion clarity, and input accuracy, all of which, he contends, distinguish Quest from its competitors.

Demonstrating the Meta Quest 3's capabilities through an advanced video pass-through system, Zuckerberg accentuated the device's 120-gram weight advantage, making it more conducive for extended usage. Additionally, he lauded the Quest 3's wireless functionality and broader field of view, positing that Apple's Vision Pro prioritised display resolution at the expense of comfort and manoeuvrability.

Launched in October last year at a price of $499.99, the Meta Quest 3 aims to provide a compelling alternative to Apple's Vision Pro. In contrast, the Vision Pro boasts an array of features including dual OLED displays totalling 23 million pixels, Apple's M2 chip, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and integration with Siri. However, Zuckerberg argued that these enhancements come at a considerable cost, both monetarily, with the device retailing at $3,500, and in terms of concessions made in other areas.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Mar 09, 2024, 1:46 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement