Mark Zuckerberg fires back at Apple's Vision Pro again, asserting Meta Quest supremacy 

Meta Platforms, led by its CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has intensified its ongoing feud with rival Apple, particularly targeting Apple's latest innovation, the Vision Pro. Zuckerberg's latest salvo was delivered via Threads, where he refuted discussions surrounding the Vision Pro's alleged superiority over Meta's own offering, the Quest 3 headset.

Related Articles

Unyielding in his stance, Zuckerberg declared, "I firmly believe that Quest is not only a better value proposition but also a superior product, unequivocally." Responding to assertions that Meta VR engineers drew parallels between the devices, Zuckerberg clarified, as reported by The Verge, "We're not suggesting equivalence; rather, we're asserting Quest's supremacy."

Addressing apprehensions regarding potential setbacks in Meta's upcoming devices, Zuckerberg underscored concerns such as weight, motion clarity, and input accuracy, all of which, he contends, distinguish Quest from its competitors.

Demonstrating the Meta Quest 3's capabilities through an advanced video pass-through system, Zuckerberg accentuated the device's 120-gram weight advantage, making it more conducive for extended usage. Additionally, he lauded the Quest 3's wireless functionality and broader field of view, positing that Apple's Vision Pro prioritised display resolution at the expense of comfort and manoeuvrability.

Launched in October last year at a price of $499.99, the Meta Quest 3 aims to provide a compelling alternative to Apple's Vision Pro. In contrast, the Vision Pro boasts an array of features including dual OLED displays totalling 23 million pixels, Apple's M2 chip, 12 cameras, five sensors, six microphones, and integration with Siri. However, Zuckerberg argued that these enhancements come at a considerable cost, both monetarily, with the device retailing at $3,500, and in terms of concessions made in other areas.