MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9300+ flagship mobile chip with better on-device AI processing

MediaTek has introduced its latest breakthrough in mobile technology: the Dimensity 9300+. This flagship mobile chip marks a significant advancement in MediaTek’s esteemed Dimensity portfolio, promising heightened performance and unparalleled capabilities for the next generation of mobile devices.

The Dimensity 9300+ represents a leap forward in mobile processing power, with increased clock speeds tailored to accelerate on-device generative AI processing. This latest offering from MediaTek is poised to redefine the landscape of mobile computing, boasting broader support for Large Language Models (LLMs) and a suite of performance enhancements over its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, expressed enthusiasm for the chip's potential impact, stating, “The Dimensity 9300+ will help us continue to build a rich ecosystem of generative AI applications thanks to the chip’s broad LLM support and on-device LoRA Fusion.”

Powered by an innovative All-Big-Core design, the Dimensity 9300+ leverages the 3rd generation TSMC 4nm process to deliver unparalleled performance. Featuring an array of cutting-edge cores, including the Arm Cortex-X4 operating at up to 3.4 GHz, the Dimensity 9300+ sets a new standard for mobile processing power. MediaTek’s new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology further enhances AI processing capabilities, ensuring swift and efficient execution of complex tasks.

Gaming enthusiasts will also find much to celebrate in the Dimensity 9300+, which integrates a 2nd generation hardware ray tracing engine and an Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU. With fast ray tracing experiences at 60 frames per second and console-grade global illumination effects, the chip elevates mobile gaming to unprecedented heights. MediaTek’s HyperEngine technologies, including Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) and the Network Observation System (NOS), further enhance the gaming experience by optimizing power efficiency and network performance.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Dimensity 9300+’s Imagiq 990 ISP, which enables exceptional photo and video capture even in low-light conditions. Boasting advanced AI videography features and AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine, users can expect stunning visuals and unparalleled clarity in their multimedia content.

Moreover, the Dimensity 9300+ is designed to support a wide range of AI applications, from text and image processing to music generation. With its robust feature set, including support for on-device LoRA Fusion and the latest LLMs, the chip empowers developers to unleash their creativity and deliver innovative AI-driven experiences to users worldwide.

To ensure seamless connectivity in diverse scenarios, the Dimensity 9300+ incorporates a 5G R16 modem with AI situational awareness, supporting blazing-fast downlink speeds of up to 7Gbps.

